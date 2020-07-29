Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zynex in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Zynex has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zynex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

