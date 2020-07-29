Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

