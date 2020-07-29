Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $792,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

