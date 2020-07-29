Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

