Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

