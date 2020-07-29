Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of AZZ worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $16,279,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $8,394,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 114,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 108,757 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 74.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 234,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 99,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. AZZ Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.08 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Lavelle bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

