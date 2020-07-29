Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Software worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 1,737.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 374,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.56.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

