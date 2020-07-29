Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.