Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $920,000 Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Re/Max by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $604.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.61. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

