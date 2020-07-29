Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $960.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

