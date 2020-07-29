Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Unitil worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Unitil by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $682.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

