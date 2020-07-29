Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of National HealthCare worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in National HealthCare by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

