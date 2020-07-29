Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after acquiring an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

First American Financial stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.