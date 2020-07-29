Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,002 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 141,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, EVP R Douglas Rose bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phupinder Gill bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

