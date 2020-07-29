Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 66.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $757.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 3.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.