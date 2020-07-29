Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,233,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

