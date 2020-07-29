Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE WBS opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $228,525 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.