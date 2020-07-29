Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.