Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Varex Imaging worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 129,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $625.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.