Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $407.43 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

