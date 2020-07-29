Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

AEP stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.