Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

APAM stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

