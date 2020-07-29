Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.