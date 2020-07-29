Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,085 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sykes Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

