Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 74,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 507,223 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at $2,438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

