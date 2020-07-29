Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 248.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $389.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.