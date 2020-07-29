Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,332 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,755. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

