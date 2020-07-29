Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

SNBR stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,302. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

