Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $139,687,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after purchasing an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $287.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.86.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $724,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

