Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $302.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $287.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.