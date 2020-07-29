Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to “Hold”

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PUBGY stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.77. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

