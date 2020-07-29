Zacks Investment Research Lowers ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Strong Sell

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, insider Frank Papalia bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at $875,539.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ProSight Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ProSight Global by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ProSight Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

