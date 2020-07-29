Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.62. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

In related news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,488. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,685,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

