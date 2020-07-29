Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post sales of $110.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the lowest is $109.85 million. Avalara reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $459.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $463.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $558.62 million, with estimates ranging from $518.70 million to $579.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $36,577,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at about $54,352,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 384,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.