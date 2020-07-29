Yamana Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

AUY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

