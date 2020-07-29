World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 176,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Twitter by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

