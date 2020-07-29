World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

