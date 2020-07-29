World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262,612 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after acquiring an additional 167,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

