World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

