World Asset Management Inc Sells 8,848 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 363,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 239,622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

