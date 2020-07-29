World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,941 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after buying an additional 359,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hologic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

