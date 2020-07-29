World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,343 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.