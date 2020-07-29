World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,837 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Davita were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Davita by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Davita by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

