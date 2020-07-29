World Asset Management Inc Sells 171 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

