World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,635 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.