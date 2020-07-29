World Asset Management Inc Sells 12,493 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.