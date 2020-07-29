World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 87,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.0% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 180,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Shares of OKE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

