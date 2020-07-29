World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,159,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Leidos by 695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 111,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

