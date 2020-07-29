World Asset Management Inc Purchases 150 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $110,294,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $5,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

