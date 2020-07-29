World Asset Management Inc Makes New $427,000 Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.